BNP Paribas Downgraded In Another Day Of European Banking Woe

Photo: Wikimedia

BNP Paribas has been downgraded by Fitch from AA to AA- as worries continue to mount over the state of the bank’s balance sheet. Fitch noted that its downgrade of BNP was partially a product of the decline in value of assets through 2009.Spanish banks also continue to have problems, with several banks, including Banco Popular, on the receiving end of an S&P debt downgrade. This comes as more rumours (via Zero Hedge) mount that Spain’s largest banks will have to raise more capital as a result of stress test results.



Cajas in Spain continue to be the country’s biggest banking concern, however, and just today three more announced their intention to form a protective merger so as to increase capital strength.

Stress test results should continue to leak out over the next several weeks and worries over the state of the banking sector are likely to persist through that period, if not longer.

