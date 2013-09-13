A BMX Star Made Riding NYC's Citi Bikes Look Awesome [VIDEO]

New York’s Citi Bikes are not made for fast or fancy riding. They’re heavy and clunky, which reduces the need for maintenance and reduces the temptation to weave dangerously through traffic.

But Animal New York wanted to see what a top notch BMX rider can do with the bike share wheels. The answer: A whole lot.

Watch Tyrone Williams, who co-owns the Chinatown bike show Dah Shop, pull off some impressive tricks as he rides through Williamsburg, Brooklyn:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

