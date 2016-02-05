Extreme sports icon Dave Mirra is dead from an apparent suicide at 41

BMX icon Dave Mirra, 41, was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, police reported Thursday.

According to a media release, police in Greenville, North Carolina, were responding to a reported suicide when they found Mirra’s body in his truck.

“We mourn the loss today of a great friend and wonderful human being who touched the lives of so many around the world with his gift,” Greenville mayor Allen Thomas said in the release.

Mirra won 24 medals over a prolific X Games career that spanned from 1995 to 2013. Along with riders like Mat Hoffman, Mirra raised BMX’s profile and was one of the sport’s first superstars.

He earned the nickname “Miracle Boy” for his knack for landing seemingly impossible tricks, such as the double backflip he debuted at the 2000 X Games.

In 2008, Mirra transitioned to rally car racing, winning 10 more X Games medals in the discipline. He retired the all-time leader in X Games medals. (Skateboarder Bob Burnquist has since surpassed him.)

“They say athletes die twice, right? You know, now I kind of see it,” Mirra said in an ESPN interview last year following his retirement. “Part of me died when I said ‘I’m done.'”

Mirra is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The Greenville Police Department’s full statement:



* Anyone who needs help or someone to talk to should contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or www.lifeline.org.au, or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 or www.beyondblue.org.au.



NOW WATCH: The NFL kicker who cost his team the playoffs visited the first graders who had his back



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.