BMW's new CEO faints onstage

BMW CEO Harald Krüger collapsed onstage during a presentation in Frankfurt on Tuesday, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The 49-year-old was making his first major appearance as boss and fainted five minutes in to the company’s news conference. He has been the company’s CEO since May.

He was helped to his feet by two assistants and escorted from the stage in front of the assembled media.

BMW said Krüger’s health was “stable and he is recovering well.”

The pictures are all over Twitter:

.@BMW CEO Harald Krueger faints during the BMW presentation at the Frankfurt Auto ShowPics courtesy: AP pic.twitter.com/l3EPSSkiJT

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 15, 2015

BMW Chief Executive Harald Krüger faints on stage at Frankfurt auto show http://t.co/ngpFLZ3Tbm pic.twitter.com/w7yd5KpEJJ

— WSJ Business News (@WSJbusiness) September 15, 2015

And now the video is on Youtube:

