BMW's new CEO faints onstage

Ben Moshinsky

BMW CEO Harald Krüger collapsed onstage during a presentation in Frankfurt on Tuesday, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The 49-year-old was making his first major appearance as boss and fainted five minutes in to the company’s news conference. He has been the company’s CEO since May.

He was helped to his feet by two assistants and escorted from the stage in front of the assembled media.

BMW said Krüger’s health was “stable and he is recovering well.”

