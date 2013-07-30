BMW's Brand New i3 Is An Affordable Electric Car That's Fun To Drive

In a three-continent event today, BMW officially unveiled the all-electric i3.
Shown off in New York, London, and Beijing, the four-seat compact car marks the start of what the German automaker calls a “new era for individual mobility.”
The $41,350 price tag (before a $7,500 federal tax credit) puts the i3 in between the Tesla Model S (starts at $69,900) and offerings like the Chevy Spark EV ($26,685).
That could open up the electric car market to drivers who want to drive a high-end car built by a luxury powerhouse, but hesitate to spend $70,000.
That move into a new niche has generated a lot of interest: BMW says it has already received 90,000 requests for test drives.
Wary of the reputation of compact electric cars as glorified go-karts, BMW promises “sheer driving pleasure” in the i3.
Range will max out at around 186 miles, but if the i3 is as fun to drive as BMW says — and there’s no reason to doubt this company’s ability to build fun cars — it could be a new kind of EV.
Fun, fast, practical, and pretty close to affordable.
Excellent torque — a major benefit of electric cars — will send the i3 from 0 to 62 mph in 7.2 seconds.
The i3 comes with an above-average range of 80 to 100 miles. An optional range extender (a small gasoline engine that increases battery power) brings that up to 160 miles.
