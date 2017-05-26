One of BMW's most famous cars from the 1990s has returned

BMW BMW Concept 8 Series.

For six years in the mid-1990s, the 8 Series coupe sat atop BMW’s lineup.

The angular luxury coupe came to symbolise the BMW’s styling during the decade.

After 20 years away, the 8 series is set to reappear in production guise sometime in 2018.

On Thursday, BMW gave us a sneak peek at the new 8 Series with the introduction of the 8 Series Concept ahead of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

“The number 8 has always represented the pinnacle of sports performance and exclusivity at BMW,” BMW chairman Harald Krüger said in a statement. “The forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand.”

True to original form, the new 8 Series retains original model’s sleek and angular looks. Up front, BMW’s signature kidney grille plays a prominent role along with a pair of slim headlights. The front fascia flows into a long sloping hood before reaching the car’s low-slung greenhouse.

“The design of the BMW Concept 8 Series provides a fresh interpretation of iconic BMW styling cues,” BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk said in a statement. “And it also showcases a new approach to the use of forms which is reflected particularly prominently in the car’s surfacing. A handful of crisp lines mark out clear surfaces, and the car’s volumes are powerfully sculpted.”

At this point, the 8 Series Concept is still a design study. Which means there are virtually no technical details available on the vehicle. A production version of the next-generation 8 Series coupe is expected to debut sometime next year. At the same time, the 8 Series is also primed to replace the current generation 6 Series — Which has been around since 2012 — as the company’s flagship coupe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.