BMW's $US55,000 Luxury SUV Understands Your Handwriting

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> I recently spent a few days with the 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i, one of the most comfortable ways to get around town. The 300 horsepower coming from under the hood and an impressive 29 mpg rate make things even better. My favourite feature in the mid-size SUV comes standard: the iDrive Controller, and in particular, its touchpad. To enter a destination in the navigation system, you can use voice recognition (not my favourite), with a scroller, or with your own handwriting. BMW is putting this technology into all its vehicles with navigation and iDrive 4.2, the latest version of its infotainment system, so you don't have to buy the X5 to benefit. We've seen this feature in newer Audi models, but BMW took the extra step of integrating the touchpad into its scroll wheel, saving valuable real estate. The X5 xDrive35i starts for $US55,100, the one we tested cost $US70,975 price tag. Produced by Justin Gmoser

