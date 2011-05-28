BMW Introduces The World's Longest (20 Ft!) Online Banner Ad

Although it first appears as a 300-by-250-pixel box, when moused over, this ad turns into the longest banner ad ever, reaching 18,000 pixels. That’s 5,500 words and 20 feet of copy about the BMW X3 (and a whole lot of nothing at all).



Equally impressive is how much thought was put into the text. It’s not just a laundry list of BMW X3 features that nobody would ever read. Instead, it actually tries to bring the reader in and keep them engaged.

BMW also slipped in tricks to deter speed-readers. Try to find the end. Hint: it’s not at the bottom.

The ad originally appeared back in February for the X3’s launch.

Click here to see the ad in action at BannerBlog >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.