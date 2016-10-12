BMW just unveiled a stunning motorcycle concept that comes with augmented reality glasses

BMW just unveiled a wildly impressive motorcycle concept with a suite of high-tech features.

Called the BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle is part of the German automaker’s Vision Next 100 line. The line is meant to explore what the next century of driving could look like as part of BMW’s 100th anniversary celebration.

So far, BMW has released three different self-driving concept cars as part of the line, but the Motorrad marks the first motorcycle. Scroll down for a closer look.

Behold: the stunning BMW Motorrad. As you can see, the frame slopes from the front to the rear wheel as one whole structure. BMW refers to the structure as the Flexframe, noting that it makes the bike more adaptable to different road conditions. BMW Because the frame doesn't have a series of joints like today's motorcycles, turning the handlebars will move the entire bike. Screenshot The motorcycle comes with a massive set of wheels... Screenshot ... And they're so sturdy that the bike won't tip over when you sit on it motionless. Screenshot But that self-balancing feature doesn't only apply when the bike is stationary. BMW says the motorcycle comes with active assistance systems to keep it stable when out on the road, too. BMW The fenders, seat, and cover of the Flexframe are all made out of carbon fibre composite to cut down on weight. BMW The engine looks like a traditional flat-twin, but BMW says it's zero-emissions to fit with its vision of driving in the future. Screenshot The engine actually moves with the bike to create a smoother ride. So when the bike is motionless, the engine hugs the frame. But once the rider is on the road, the engine will begin to move outward to adapt to the motion of the bike. Screenshot But perhaps the coolest part of BMW's motorcycle vision is its augmented reality glasses that display information about the motorcycle directly in front of the rider's point of view. BMW The rider can control what information they see with their gaze. At level gaze, the display shows as little information as possible. Screenshot Here's what the rider sees when his gaze is level. It's as minimalist as possible, only showing key insights like the upcoming curve of the road. Screenshot ... But if the rider needs specific information, she can adjust her gaze to get more information. Screenshot Even the rider's gear is high-tech. The suit is embedded with sensors that can sense immediate danger and vibrate to tell the driver to adjust accordingly. Screenshot The motorcycle is still just a concept as part of the Vision Next 100 line. As part of the futuristic line, the motorcycle joins the Mini Vision Next 100, below, that lights up to greet the driver. BMW You can learn more about the Mini Vision Next 100 here. It also joins the Vision Next 100 -- a self-driving car with a steering wheel that retracts into the dashboard. BMW You can learn more about the Vision Next 100. As well as the Rolls-Royce 103EX -- a fully autonomous, luxury car that doesn't have any steering wheel. Inside, there's a massive couch with a giant flatscreen TV. Rob Ludacer You can learn more about the Rolls-Royce concept here.

