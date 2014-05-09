BMW Is Only Making 300 Of Its Most Powerful Car Ever

For the past three decades, BMW’s M5 has been the benchmark for high performance sports sedans.

To celebrate its 30-reign, the Bavarian automaker will build a batch of special edition 30 Jahre (German for years) M5s for 2015.

For the special occasion, BMW engineers have coaxed an extra 40 horsepower out of the 4.4 litre twin-turbo V-8 it shares with the regular M5.

The result is not only the most powerful M5 ever built, but also the most powerful production BMW ever built. When unleashed, the 600hp beast will blitz the 0-60 mph run in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 199mph.

Along with the extra power, BMW has added some aesthetic touches to set the 30 Jahre apart from your run-of-the-mill M5. Priced at $US138,000, each of the cars will come individually numbered and feature a special dark metallic paint scheme.

According to BMW, the company has committed to building a total of 300 special M5s, of which 29 will reach U.S. customers. To get their hands on one of these cars, customers must call a special hotline beginning May 21st to place their order.

The BMW M5 first reached American shores in 1985 powered by a de-tuned 256 hp six-cylinder powerplant. Even with less horsepower than its European version, 1985 e28 M5 became an instant giant killer; holding its own against Porsche’s V-8 powered 928S and cementing the M5’s place as the greatest performance sedan money can buy.

Here’s a closer look at BMW’s 30 Jahre M5:

