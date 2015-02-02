Twitter Loved The Katie Couric And Bryant Gumbel BMW Super Bowl Ad

BMW’s Super Bowl ad harked back to a now-infamous 1994 clip from the show when the presenters were perplexed by the internet and struggled to explain to viewers how to email the program. “What is ‘internet’ anyway,” Gumbel said, “Do you write to it like mail?”

The “Newfangled Idea” ad then fast-forwards to 2015 when the presenters struggle to grasp the concept of BMW’s electric i3 vehicle.

Twitter absolutely loved it.

That BMW ad is brilliant.

Here’s the ad:

BMW had actually first debuted the ad earlier this week during the “TODAY” show. Katie Couric hopped back on the “TODAY” sofa to talk about her part in the campaign. She also revealed that she actually drives an Audi.

