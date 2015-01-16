BMW Returns To The Super Bowl After A Four-Year Absence

BMW Here’s the BMW i3.

BMW is returning to advertising during the Super Bowl after a four-year hiatus, the automaker announced in a press release on Thursday.

The company has shelled out for a 60-second spot to promote its electric i3 vehicle. Super Bowl broadcaster NBC is currently asking up to $US4.5 million per 30-seconds of air time during the commercial breaks.

Trudy Hardy, BMW of North America vice president of marketing, says in the release: “As one in three Americans will tune in to watch the Super Bowl, we are thrilled to use this platform to educate viewers on the importance of electric mobility. Big ideas like the BMW i3 take a little getting used to, and the creative surrounding our spot will play on this analogy.”

KBS is the agency behind the spot.

Other than that, details are pretty scant.

BMW joins fellow car marques Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and the Toyota Camry on the roster for the commercial breaks during Super Bowl XLIX, which takes place on February 1.

