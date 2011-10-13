BMW Wants To Integrate Apple's Siri So You Can Start Talking To Your Car

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

During our tour of BMW and MOG’s impressive new car integration yesterday, the company let slip that it would love to implement Siri inside its vehicles.We couldn’t get any more specifics about whether Siri voice controls were already in development, but the company expressed a great interest in making it happen.



Apple and BMW have a long history of working together, starting with the first ever iPod car integration which dates back to 2004.

When and if Apple makes Siri’s API or functionality available to third parties, we’d expect BMW to be first in line.

BMW also expressed interest in adding food-search apps to its BMW Apps repertoire such as Yelp and Foodspotting. The company couldn’t confirm anything for us, but we’d expect these apps to get integrated sooner than Siri.

