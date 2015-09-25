BMW shares rocketed up 5% at the open after a clarification over its engine emissions

BMW shares surged as markets opened Friday morning, after cratering on Thursday.

After reports from German publication AUTO BILD that one of the German carmaker’s X3 models didn’t meet EU emissions standards, shares dropped by as much as 8%, ending down 7.28% for the day.

A lot of that was just made back:

AUTO BILD had to release a clarification hours after the original story broke, pointing out that unlike in Volkswagen’s case, there was no indication of any manipulation from BMW.

