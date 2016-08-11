BMW just released its plan to take on Tesla

BMW The BMW Vision Next 100 concept car.

BMW is coming after Tesla by doubling down on its efforts to release electric cars boasting longer ranges and a fully autonomous car.

The automaker is working on a project dubbed Project i20 that is committed to releasing an all-electric car with the autonomous capabilities in late 2021, Automobile Mag first reported. By 2025, the Project i20 car will be fully autonomous.

BMW is also planning to release an updated version of its luxury, all-electric i3 in 2022, and its electric i8 sports car in either 2022 or 2023. BMW will aim to extend the i8’s range to 300 miles for its new release, according to Automobile Mag’s report.

BMW’s timeline for releasing a fully autonomous car is behind some of its competitors. Tesla is planning to have its driverless technology ready by 2018, and Google is working on completing its driverless car by 2020.

NOW WATCH: This futuristic concept car from BMW looks amazing



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.