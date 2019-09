Please enable Javascript to watch this video The U.S. two-man bobsled team hasn't won gold since 1936. This year they have a new bobsled, designed by BMW, that may make all the difference. Before this makeover, the U.S. team had been competing with the same model for the past 20 years. Keep up with BI Video on Facebook and YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.