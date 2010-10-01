BMW Issues Big Recall Over Brake Problems, 198,000 Cars In The US Affected

German automaker BMW has recalled nearly 200,000 automobiles for brake problems in the U.S., according to the AP.



The total worldwide recall is for 350,800 cars.

The recall includes the company’s 5 Series, 6 Series, and 7 Series as well as Rolls Royce cars it produced.

The problem impacts the car’s power braking system, which could leak, and impair the driver’s ability to stop the car.

See if your car is impacted here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.