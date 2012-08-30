BMW Owner Severs Foot And Is Promptly Arrested On Drunk Driving Charge

Photo: Highway Patrol Images / Creative Commons

A California BMW owner severed his left foot while driving last Wednesday. The man, Jon Buna, 31, was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Contra Costa Times reported.Buna had allegedly been driving recklessly around a parking lot, and apparently was getting out of the car when he suddenly accelerated in reverse.



At 20 mph, the BMW hit a trailer and a pole before colliding with a dividing cinder block, cutting off Buna’s foot, according to the Contra Costa Times. Police arrived at the lot around 4:40pm and arrested Buna, who was accompanied by a woman who had exited the vehicle before the crash.

His blood alcohol test results are still pending.

[via Jalopnik]

