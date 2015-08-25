BMW's ultimate sports car just got even better

The latest brainchild from BMW’s performance “M” division was developed with the racetrack in mind but will be completely street-legal.

The BMW Concept M4 GTS was unveiled earlier this month at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

“While the BMW M4 Coupe embodies the ideal combination of motor sport genes and unrestricted everyday usability, the BMW Concept M4 GTS previews an emotionally powerful and exclusive special model conceived with an eye for trailblazing technology and a keen focus on the race track,” BMW M Division president Frank van Meel said in a press release.

“Despite its outstanding track ability, it is still fully road-legal,” he added. “This is racing technology for the road in the truest sense.”

For the current generation -- which debuted in 2014 -- the M3 sedan keeps its traditional name, but ... BMW The standard M4 looks great, but the GTS ups the ante. Big time. Matte-black paint covers most of the car's exterior, and small highlights of 'acid orange' add to the car's racing flair. BMW Under the hood, the GTS is expected to get a slightly more powerful version of the M4's 425 horsepower twin-turbo-charged 3.0 litre straight-6 engine. BMW Motor Authority. Aiding the two turbochargers is a water injection system that increases power and torque, by cooling intake air, making it denser as it heads for the cylinders. BMW The front grill design is similar to what we've come to expect from the M cars, but the huge air intakes make for a menacing profile. BMW BMW is also taking this announcement as a step to highlight its use of organic light-emitting diodes, or OLEDs, the same technology that lights up your phone screen. BMW From the rear, with the spoiler included, we get a sense of where this car is meant to be: on the track. BMW Sleek lines down the side of the car, as well as a grippy quartet of Michelin Pilot tires, add to the racing feel. All of these extras should make M4 GTS considerably quicker than the already blazing fast M4 -- which BMW claims can hit 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. BMW The M4 GTS will be available in the US, but the Bavaria-based automaker has yet to say when deliveries of the sports car will commence. BMW

