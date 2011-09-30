BMW Dynasty Becomes Latest To Admit To Nazi Past

Photo: Google Sightseeing

Major BMW shareholders the Quandt family have admitted their deep ties to Germany’s Nazi regime, reports The Telegraph.”The Quandts were linked inseparably with the crimes of the Nazis,” writes Joachim Scholtyseck, a Bonn historian who was contacted to conduct the 1,200 study, “The family patriarch was part of the regime.”



While the Quandt family only became major shareholders in BMW after the Second World War, the family admits now that they used 50,000 slave laborers from concentration camps to help supply arms to the Nazi regime. Many of these workers died.

BMW was not implicated in the latest announcement, which follows a similar announcement from Hugo Boss and reports about Ikea.

