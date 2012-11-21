BMW Museum Visitors Get Linen Gloves To Touch Classic Cars

Photo: BMW

Visitors to the BMW Museum in Munich will have the rare privilege Friday evening to touch the collection of classic cars to their hearts’ content — provided they wear white linen gloves.The Night of the White Gloves, an annual event at the museum, will include more than 125 exhibits.



The BMW Museum, opened in 1972, is dedicated to the history of the German automaker.

Cars on display include the 1930s BMW 328 and the Z1, which is marking its 25th anniversary.

Munich-based company Roeckl will put on a glove-making demonstration, and light manufacturer Osram is displaying “Dandelion,” an installation featuring 1,000 organic light-emitting diodes.

Admission is five euros; the event runs from 7pm to midnight.

