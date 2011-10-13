Say Goodbye To Your Car's XM Radio, MOG And BMW Will Let You Stream On-Demand Music From Your iPhone

Yesterday we got a sneak peek at BMW and MOG’s new car integration.

Sounds boring?

This isn’t your Dad’s “iPod integrated” station wagon.

BMW and MOG partnered up to offer the first “On Demand” music service inside your car, and it works just like the MOG app on your iPhone.

AUX cables are a thing of the past.

