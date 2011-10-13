Say Goodbye To Your Car's XM Radio, MOG And BMW Will Let You Stream On-Demand Music From Your iPhone

Yesterday we got a sneak peek at BMW and MOG’s new car integration.
Sounds boring?
This isn’t your Dad’s “iPod integrated” station wagon.
BMW and MOG partnered up to offer the first “On Demand” music service inside your car, and it works just like the MOG app on your iPhone.
AUX cables are a thing of the past.
Your iPhone pops into a holster in the centre console. BMW designed the holster to channel your phone signal through the car's antenna!
We searched for The Strokes, and their entire discography came up. We picked a song, and it started streaming immediately.
This is your Twitter feed. The car can read your tweets, giving you a morning news update on what's happening right now.
If you want to post updates to Twitter or Facebook, you're limited to saying where you are, how far you are from a destination, or what the weather's like there.
Another cool feature is that when your iPhone is plugged in, you can access the Agenda view of your calendar and even navigate to the location attached to an event.
So why did BMW pick MOG for this partnership? BMW felt that MOG provides a better experience than Rdio, Rhapsody, Spotify, and Napster.
And while you can't send text messages using BMW apps, you can make and receive calls.
Someday, BMW hopes to work Siri into the mix.
To use apps like MOG in your BMW or Mini Cooper, you'll need the $249.99 BMW Apps package.
It'll all start working together later this month inside March 2011 and later vehicles.
