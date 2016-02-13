BMW just unleashed its second 600-horsepower luxury limo in a week

The new BMW 7-Series is perhaps best large sedan the company has ever produced.

But BMW isn’t resting on its laurels.

This week, the Munich-based automaker has released not one, but two 600-horsepower, all-wheel-drive, performance variants of its flagship sedan.

At the beginning of week, BMW introduced the B7 — a high performance version of the 7-Series modified by German tuning firm Alpina.

On Friday, the company unleashed the M760i xDrive, which was prepared by BMW’s own mad scientists.

The M760i xDrive is expected to be the ranging-topping version of BMW’s flagship sedan. In other words, meet the new king of the hill in BMW Land.

Unlike the Alpina, which is powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine, the M760i gets its motivation from a massive 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V-12.

The powerplant is similar to the unit found in BMW Group’s ultra-premium Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.

In this case, BMW engineers have massaged the engine’s turbos and exhausts systems to reach the magical 600 hp mark.

In addition, the M760i will receive a BMW M aerodynamic package, complete with modified air intakes and spoilers.

BMW expects the M760i to hit 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds and reach an artificially restricted top speed of 155 mph.

That’s comparable to the 3.6-second 0-60 time achieved by the B7 from German-turning firm Alpina. However, the Alpina’s does not have a governed top speed — and thus will hit 193 mph.

Although similarly quick in a straight-line, the Alpina B7, with its lighter V8 engine and performance-calibrated suspension, seems to be the more sporting option here.

Which brings us to the name: M760i. Even though it carries the vaunted “M” badging, this isn’t the long-sought after M7 track monster specially prepared by BMW Motorsports. Rather, the M760i is a 7-Series festooned with loads of BMW M-Performance go-fast parts but maintaining the car’s luxury tilt. It follows in the footsteps of the BMW’s critically acclaimed M235i.

Inside, the M760i will retain the standard 7’s leather-lined interior and high-tech content, but will also feature additional BMW “M” badging and interior accents.

BMW will release official pricing sometime before the car arrives in US showrooms in early 2017.

The BMW M760i xDrive will make its official debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.

