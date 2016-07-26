BMW just unleashed a special 600-horsepower M5 just for America

The BMW M5 has long been the most fearsome sports sedan around for much of the past 30 years.

However, the Bimmer’s supremacy is being challenged by rivals, such as the Cadillac CTS-V and the upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

In response, BMW has upped its game with the new limited-edition 2016 M5 Pure Metal Silver — a reference to the car’s special paint colour.

A total of 50 Pure Metal Silver M5s will be produced.

The most significant difference between standard M5 and the special edition can be found under the hood.

The M5’s potent 4.4 litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine gets 40 more horsepower — pushing output to a whopping 600 ponies. It’s the second time BMW has introduced a special 600 horsepower M5, following the 30 Jahre edition in 2014. However, unlike the 30 Jahre, sold globally, the Pure Metal Silver edition will only be available in the US.

According to BMW, this speeds up the M5’s 0-60 time from 4.2 seconds to just 3.9. In addition, the Pure Metal Silver’s standard “M Driver’s Package” — which includes a one-day BMW high performance driving course — pushes the car’s top speed up to 190 mph from 155 mph. Both the 640 horsepower Caddy and the 500 horsepower Alfa can hit 60 mph in less than 4.0 seconds. The Giulia Quadrifoglio also has a 190 mph top speed while the CTS-V is good for 200 mph.

The Pure Metal Silver cars also get a firmer suspension that’s 0.4 inches lower than the base M5, as well as standard carbon ceramic brakes.

All of this special edition goodness comes at a cost. While the standard M5 starts at $94,100, the Pure Metal Silver is available from $130,900.

Since making its debut at the 1984 Amsterdam Motor Show, the M5 has been the ultimate embodiment of BMW’s midsize 5-Series sedan. Powered by the M1 supercar’s powerful inline-six cylinder engine, the 1985 M5 immediately launched into automotive superstardom. In 1998, BMW introduced the third generation E39 M5. The car earned wide critical acclaim with some even calling it the perfect sports sedan. The current fifth generation M5 has been on sale since late 2011.

BMW expects the M5 Pure Metal Silver to reach showrooms in August.

BMW All five generations of the BMW M5.

