The $142,000 M5 CS is BMW's most powerful production car ever, but the seats are the real show — see inside

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

The new BMW M5 CS is the lightweight, performance-focused version of the M5.

It only has four seats instead of the traditional five-seat layout in other M5s.

The front seats are aggressively bolstered carbon bucket seats. The rear seats are also bucket seats.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While the newly debuted 2022 BMW M5 CS and I have your attention, I must direct you further toward this car’s freaking seats. They are easily the most aggressive set of seats I have ever seen in a production sedan, especially when you get to the rear.

The M5 CS, as you might know, is the limited-run, 627-horsepower M5 that BMW will build for the 2022 model year only. Prices start at $US142,000 MSRP.

The car is a superlative of sorts. It’s the quickest and most powerful production car BMW’s ever made. It’s also the first M5 that only seats four people instead of five.

Read on to see all of the incredibly performance-focused interior.

The new 2022 M5 CS is the quickest and most powerful production car BMW has ever made.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

Its performance figures are impressive, but its interior is also worth examining.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

For the first time ever, an M5 won’t offer five seats.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

Instead, there are two M carbon sport seats for the front passengers.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

Those front seats look like they’re made even lighter with the cutouts.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

They’re meant for keeping you in place under hard cornering.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

And for the rear passengers, there are two individual bucket seats.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

All four seats have aggressive side-bolstering.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

The interior uses black Merino leather and red Mugello accents with contrasting red stitching.

BMW

The headrests have M5 logos that light up in the dark.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

But the integrated headrests feature another little Easter egg.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

They all have an outline of the famed Nürburgring’s Nordschleife racetrack in Germany.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

BMW says the Nordschleife played a big part in the M5 CS’s development.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

The move to include wild seats tracks with BMW’s recent offerings, like the 2021 M3.

BMW 2021 BMW M3.

The M5 CS will start at $US142,000. BMW will only produce it for the 2022 model year.

BMW 2022 BMW M5 CS sedan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.