The most powerful production BMW ever made will arrive in the US soon — tour the $142,000 BMW M5 CS

The BMW M5 Competition is no longer the fastest M5 ever made.

That title now goes to the limited-run BMW M5 CS, which boasts 627 horsepower.

Prices start at $US142,000. The car will only be made for the 2022 model year.

Oh, you thought the regular BMW M5 Competition was the most powerful M5 ever? Think again, because the 2022 BMW M5 CS just dropped.

BMW called the new super-sedan “the quickest and most powerful production BMW car ever” in a Tuesday press release. The M5 CS produces a claimed 627 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, making it 10 horsepower more powerful than the Competition version.

BMW is limiting production to the 2022 model year only. The starting price comes to $US142,000 MSRP. US arrivals should start in the second half of this year.

The 2022 M5 CS is the most powerful car BMW has ever built.

From its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, it produces a claimed 627 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

It’s 10 horsepower more powerful than the BMW Competition.

The car has gold detailing all over it.

The standard paint colour is Brands Hatch grey metallic. The two optional colours are Frozen Brands Hatch grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic.

BMW estimates the M5 CS to hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds.

The car has an all-wheel drive system to handle all the power.

The iconic BMW kidney grille is wrapped in a Gold Bronze finish.

It is 230 pounds lighter than the regular M5 Competition.

This is thanks to all the lightweight carbon-fibre-reinforced-plastic bits, including the roof, hood, rear spoiler, and mirror caps.

The tail spoiler is especially cool.

The M engine cover is made from carbon fibre and comes as standard.

Carbon ceramic brakes are also a standard feature.

You can get the brake callipers painted either red or gold.

The only transmission option is the eight-speed M Sport automatic.

The inside has a red-and-black theme, with “CS” badges on the instrument panel.

The aggressive bucket seats are lightweight.

The door sill badges light up, too.

And because it’s a sedan, you can fit your friends in the back!

The 2022 M5 CS will be available only for the 2022 model year. Prices start at $US142,000.

