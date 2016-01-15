BMW just made the M3 and M4 even more insane

Stefan Poppelaars/Flickr 1988 BMW M3 Evolution

BMW, like its European compatriots Mercedes-Benz and Audi, has an entirely separate division dedicated to taking some of its standard models and cranking up the performance by several notches.

For BMW, that would be the M Division — or BMW M, for short. “M” stands for Motorsport.

Though the division started as an arm of BMW’s racing operation, it eventually became the means by which BMW would beef up a select few of its passenger cars.

BMW fans know that a BMW M car is something special — endowed with more-powerful engines, track-inspired chassis, and all manner of exterior and interior enhancements designed to make the cars meaner, like a controlled hurricane that tears through avenues and highways.

An M car always looks like it’s ready to peel back some asphalt under its wide, beefy tires.

BMW The first-ever BMW M2.

BMW customers love M cars, evidenced by the automaker’s record-breaking 2015, in which the brand sold over 35,000 M models — a 65% jump over the previous year.

But, the M division employs additional measures if, for you, “fast” is never fast enough. There’s the Competition Package — designed to make an already insane M car downright bananas.

Think of Tesla’s “Insane Mode” button, except, an entire car that’s permanently set on “loco.”

BMW has a long history of amping up its already amped-up cars. See the M4 GTS coupe:

BMW BMW M4 GTS

The Competition Package is available on the 2016 M3 sedan, and the M4 coupe and convertible. Here it is on the M4 coupe. BMW Group Horsepower jumps to 450, up from 425 in the standard 2016 M4. The extra ponies scoot the M4 coupe from zero to 62 mph in 4 seconds. BMW Group And does it without breaking a sweat. The Competition Package also gets standard 20-inch lightweight wheels wrapped in meaty performance tires. BMW Group Tires are the car's only contact with the road, so they have to be up to the task. See those Herculean seats? They're designed to keep you firmly planted as you round the corners at speed. BMW Group They're comfortable, too. See that brawny steering wheel? That's for inspiring confidence to whip the M4 Competition around motorways with balance and control. BMW Group The most important part of every performance car.

