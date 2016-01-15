BMW just made the M3 and M4 even more insane

BMW, like its European compatriots Mercedes-Benz and Audi, has an entirely separate division dedicated to taking some of its standard models and cranking up the performance by several notches.
For BMW, that would be the M Division — or BMW M, for short. “M” stands for Motorsport.
Though the division started as an arm of BMW’s racing operation, it eventually became the means by which BMW would beef up a select few of its passenger cars.
BMW fans know that a BMW M car is something special — endowed with more-powerful engines, track-inspired chassis, and all manner of exterior and interior enhancements designed to make the cars meaner, like a controlled hurricane that tears through avenues and highways.
An M car always looks like it’s ready to peel back some asphalt under its wide, beefy tires.
BMW customers love M cars, evidenced by the automaker’s record-breaking 2015, in which the brand sold over 35,000 M models — a 65% jump over the previous year.
But, the M division employs additional measures if, for you, “fast” is never fast enough. There’s the Competition Package — designed to make an already insane M car downright bananas.
Think of Tesla’s “Insane Mode” button, except, an entire car that’s permanently set on “loco.”
BMW has a long history of amping up its already amped-up cars. See the M4 GTS coupe:
The Competition Package is available on the 2016 M3 sedan, and the M4 coupe and convertible. Here it is on the M4 coupe.
The Competition Package also gets standard 20-inch lightweight wheels wrapped in meaty performance tires.
See those Herculean seats? They're designed to keep you firmly planted as you round the corners at speed.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.