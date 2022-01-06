BMW just unveiled its first color-changing car, and you have to see it to believe it

‘s color-changing concept car is known as the ‘iX Flow featuring E Ink.’ It was shown off at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. BMW

BMW unveiled a wild new concept at this year’s big tech trade show: A color-changing car.

Drivers can change the color of the car at the touch of a button, instantly, the automaker said.

Videos depicting the car changing color in real time are stunning.

Luxury German carmaker BMW debuted a fascinating and futuristic new concept at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show: A car with the ability to change colors on-the-fly.

Rather than standard metal panels, the concept car features e-ink technology — the same tech that’s used to power Amazon’s wildly popular e-reader, the Kindle — as a means of changing colors in an instant.

The concept was shown off in real time with a modified version of the BMW iX, the company’s new flagship electric SUV, during CES this week in Las Vegas.

Attendees captured stunning videos of the car changing color in real time:

And a few media outlets got a closer look at the vehicle going through all sorts of wild color changes, which demonstrate a variety of different patterns that could be applied:

Beyond the car’s panels, there are also e-ink panels in the wheels that enable those to change as well.

“In the future, BMW customers may change the color of their car with the push of a button,” BMW project lead Stella Clarke said in a video announcing the new prototype.

When that future is remains to be seen: BMW didn’t say when the “Flow” technology it debuted this week is coming to any of its cars, but it stands to reason that it would arrive on the upcoming BMW iX model first.

The company’s first all-electric SUV is scheduled to begin arriving to pre-order customers this March.

Check out the full presentation from BMW right here:

Got a tip? Contact Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email ( Contact Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email ( [email protected] ), or Twitter DM ( @realbengilbert ). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.