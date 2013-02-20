BMW Is Recalling 750,000 Cars Over Possible Electrical Problems

A BMW 3 Series.

German luxury car maker BMW is recalling about 750,000 cars worldwide over potential electrical problems, a spokesman said on Tuesday.The recall affects mainly about 500,000 cars in the United States, specifically various versions of its 1-Series and 3-Series cars built between March 2007 and July 2011 and its Z4 model built between March 2009 and June 2011.



Cars sold in Canada, Japan and South Africa were also affected, the spokesman said.

The recall is the result of problems with a battery cable connector which could break and cause a loss of electrical power to the vehicle, causing the car to stall unexpectedly and even crash.

