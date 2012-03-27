BMW Is Recalling 1.3 Million Cars Because Of A Fire Risk

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BMW AG is recalling 1.3 million cars because of a faulty installation in 5- and 6-series models from 2003 to 2010, the Huffington Post reports.A battery cable covering in the trunk may lead to fires and stop the car from starting.



No accidents have yet occurred, the Huffington Post writes, and it’s estimated that the repair will only take a half hour.

