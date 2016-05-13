BMW's electric and self-driving flagship car will come by 2021

BMW The BMW Vision Next 100 was shown off in March and was built to show the direction BMW wants to take with its future lineup.

BMW’s electric and autonomous 7-Series replacement won’t be coming until 2021.

The iNEXT, as the replacement is being called by BMW, is supposed to be the German auto group’s “New innovative driver,” BMW CEO Harald Krüger said in a statement at the annual shareholders meeting Thursday.

In addition to being equipped with an electric drivetrain and autonomous capabilities, Krüger claimed that the car will have “digital connectivity, intelligent lightweight design” and “a totally new interior” that when combined will bring “the next generation of electro-mobility to the road.”

As it’s scheduled, the iNEXT will come three years after the Tesla’s entry-level model, the Model 3, is supposed to reach customers. The year 2021 would also be years after its competitors plan on bringing their extended range vehicles to market, Bloomberg reports.

When speaking about BMW’s continued move toward less driving-focused cars, Kruger said, “the discussion about e-mobility is an emotional one, but the decisive factor is that we move things forward.”

For a company that believes in making the “ultimate driving machine,” it’s interesting to watch it embrace the driverless future.

