BMW has created the ultimate luxury limo --  and there are only 5 in the US

BMW BMW Individual M760i xDrive Model V12 Excellence THE NEXT 100 YEARS.

BMW unleashed a new lineup of high performance luxury limos this week to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.

Only 100 of the custom made limos — known as the BMW Individual 7 Series THE NEXT 100 YEARS — will be sold around the world.

However, only five of the cars will make it to US customers.

Although, the centennial 7-Series will be sold with three different engine options, the US cars will be available only with the company’s potent 6.6 litre, twin-turbocharged, V12.

Other markets will get to choose from a V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains in addition to the V12.

If you are one of the five lucky Americans to end up with one of these cars, bragging about it to your friends may prove to be complicated.

That’s because its name is a real mouthful. Get ready for this one.

It’s called the “BMW Individual M760i xDrive Model V12 Excellence THE NEXT 100 YEARS”.

There are kings and queens with shorter titles than that.

Any awkwardness created by the name goes away quickly once they experience the capabilities of the centennial V12-powered 7-Series.

Under the hood, the twin-turbo motor pushes out a herculean 610 horsepower which BMW claims will propel the massive limo to 60 mph from a standstill in a supercar-shaming 3.6 seconds.

In addition to the speed, the centennial 7-series limos are designed to show off 25 of BMW’s most innovative technologies including carbon core construction, BMW e-Drive hybrid tech (Although the US cars are not likely to be hybrids), and gesture control.

The centennial also comes with a Montblanc fountain pen featuring a special rhodium-plated, Au 750 gold nib that’s engraved with the same pattern as the stitching in the car’s Merino leather seats.

The Individual-series cars headed to the US are based on the BMW M760i xDrive limo that debuted at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show in March.

BMW has not yet announced pricing for the Individual M760i xDrive Model V12 Excellence THE NEXT 100 YEARS which is expected to arrive by the end of 2016.

