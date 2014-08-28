BMW Is Now Offering Features From Its Futuristic I8 Supercar In Everyday Models

BMW BMW’s i8 is full of innovative technology.

The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid is one of the most technologically advanced supercars on the market. At $US135,000, most people will never even see the high-priced exotic in person, let alone drive one. So BMW is making many of the i8’s features available on its more “affordable” models.

The German auto giant is launching a series of national television advertisements to highlight features from the i8 that can be found on the company’s everyday road cars, it shared exclusively with Business Insider.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do. Following in the lead of the BMW i8, which epitomizes innovation, we are elevating the technology across our entire range of BMW models, as highlighted in this national campaign,” said Trudy Hardy, vice president of marketing for BMW of North America.

Below, take a sneak peek the three ads, which will begin to air nationally on September 1st.

The first ad, called “Looking Forward,” shows off the i8’s full-colour heads up display (HUD).

The i8’s fighter-jet style HUD projects important information like the car’s speed, navigation direction, safety sensors, and even the road’s speed limit. The HUD allows drivers to monitor the vehicle’s vital information without having to take their attention away from the road.

The feature is now available now on BMW’s 2015 3-series sedans as part of a $US3,150 Technology Package. The Technology Package HUD will provide drivers with basic information like speed and navigation. However, if you are looking for even more bells and whistles, BMW is offering a more advanced version of the HUD with its $US950 Driver Assistance and $US1,900 Driver Assistance Plus Packages.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Have a look at the complete ad:The second ad, called “Eyes Everywhere,” highlights the i8’s surround view camera system.

The surround view camera system projects a 360-degree panoramic view of the car’s surroundings onto the i8’s infotainment display. The panoramic view is especially useful when manoeuvring the hybrid supercar around in tight spaces.

In this ad, it is revealed that the surround view camera can also be found on BMW’s 2015 X3 compact luxury crossover. The surround view camera is available now as an optional extra as part of its $US2,850 Driver Assistance packages.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here the full “Eyes Everywhere” ad:The final ad in the series, called, ” Change” focuses on the BMW’s state-of-the-art LED headlight technology.

The i8’s LED headlights are some of the most advanced and energy-efficient in the business. The LED system is fully adjustable, meaning it can alter itself based on driving conditions to provide optimal illumination at all times. The system on the i8 turns along with the car’s steering to provide drivers with better vision around corners.

As the lights dim on the commercial, a pair of LED headlights suddenly turn on to reveal that they are actually installed on the company’s 2015 5-series executive sports sedans, as well as in the i8. The LED headlights are now a part of the 5-series’ optional $US1,900 Lighting Package.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.