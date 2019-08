The BMW i8 is not your run-of-the-mill hybrid. Sporting a 129 HP motor in the front and a 228 HP turbo engine in the back, the car won’t leave you wanting for power and performance. Oh — and did we mention it’s absolutely gorgeous?

