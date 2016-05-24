These retro BMW concept cars are seriously stunning

Aaron Brown
BMW Hommage collectionBMW

BMW loves showing off its classic cars and for good reason. The automaker has been behind some of the most iconic and innovative cars ever made.

These include BMW’s M1, E30 M3, 2002 Turbo, E39 M5, and a number of other amazing cars that never even made it to market.

So it’s not surprising that BMW showcased a slew of impressive vehicles from its Hommage Series at the historic car show Concorso d’Eleganza in Italy over the weekend.

This group of concepts consists of cars and motorcycles that were designed to act as modern interpretations of iconic cars from the company’s past.

The company’s history is definitely one to look back on, so let’s take a look at the cars it showed off.

As we saw on Friday, BMW brought out a completely new BMW 2002 Turbo throwback car called the BMW 2002 Hommage.

BMW

It's based on the M2 and was designed to embrace the original amazingness of the 70's coupe.

Personally, I'm a bigger fan of the original 2002 Turbo, but that's just me.

BMW

BMW Motorrad's R 5 Hommage bike was unveiled alongside the 2002 Hommage.

BMW

The original R 5 was a lightweight race bike from 1935 that was powered by a 500cc motor and had an impressive top speed of almost 84 MPH.

BMW

In 2015, BMW revealed its 3.0 CSL Hommage.

BMW

By using aluminium, plexiglass, and carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics, the Hommage was able to stay true to being an actual CSL. That means it was designed to be a coupé that was extremely lightweight and sporty in nature. Just like the original 1973 3.0 CSL.

BMW

Also in 2015, at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, BMW displayed the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R. It's basically the 3.0 CSL Hommage but with BMW's historic racing livery.

BMW

The original 3.0 CSL race car from the '70s had won races at world-famous tracks like Le Mans, the Nürburgring, and Daytona.

BMW

The BMW Concept Ninety from 2013 was built to celebrate 90 years of BMW motorcycles.

BMW

It was inspired by the 1973 BMW R 90 S, which was celebrating its own anniversary of 40 years.

BMW

In 2011, the world met the BMW 328 Hommage.

BMW

It was designed to honour the 75th birthday of the BMW 328 race car.

BMW

The BMW M1 Hommage from 2008 was the first car from BMW to actually be labelled an official Hommage vehicle.

BMW

It was inspired by the first-ever road car to come from BMW's M motorsport division, the BMW M1.

BMW

The Concept Coupé Mille Miglia from 2006 was basically a Z4 with a bunch of retro-looking carbon fibre body panels dropped on top.

BMW

The original BMW 328 Mille Miglia Coupé Touring won the Mille Miglia in 1940.

BMW

The MINI ACV 30 from 1997 was BMW giving the world a look into the future it had in store for the Mini brand.

BMW

Basically, it brought the classic Mini looks to the 21st century.

Liftarn/Wikimedia Commons

