These retro BMW concept cars are seriously stunning

BMW loves showing off its classic cars and for good reason. The automaker has been behind some of the most iconic and innovative cars ever made.

These include BMW’s M1, E30 M3, 2002 Turbo, E39 M5, and a number of other amazing cars that never even made it to market.

So it’s not surprising that BMW showcased a slew of impressive vehicles from its Hommage Series at the historic car show Concorso d’Eleganza in Italy over the weekend.

This group of concepts consists of cars and motorcycles that were designed to act as modern interpretations of iconic cars from the company’s past.

The company’s history is definitely one to look back on, so let’s take a look at the cars it showed off.

