These retro BMW concept cars are seriously stunning

BMW loves showing off its classic cars and for good reason. The automaker has been behind some of the most iconic and innovative cars ever made.
These include BMW’s M1, E30 M3, 2002 Turbo, E39 M5, and a number of other amazing cars that never even made it to market.
So it’s not surprising that BMW showcased a slew of impressive vehicles from its Hommage Series at the historic car show Concorso d’Eleganza in Italy over the weekend.
This group of concepts consists of cars and motorcycles that were designed to act as modern interpretations of iconic cars from the company’s past.
The company’s history is definitely one to look back on, so let’s take a look at the cars it showed off.
As we saw on Friday, BMW brought out a completely new BMW 2002 Turbo throwback car called the BMW 2002 Hommage.
The original R 5 was a lightweight race bike from 1935 that was powered by a 500cc motor and had an impressive top speed of almost 84 MPH.
By using aluminium, plexiglass, and carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics, the Hommage was able to stay true to being an actual CSL. That means it was designed to be a coupé that was extremely lightweight and sporty in nature. Just like the original 1973 3.0 CSL.
Also in 2015, at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, BMW displayed the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R. It's basically the 3.0 CSL Hommage but with BMW's historic racing livery.
The original 3.0 CSL race car from the '70s had won races at world-famous tracks like Le Mans, the Nürburgring, and Daytona.
The BMW M1 Hommage from 2008 was the first car from BMW to actually be labelled an official Hommage vehicle.
The Concept Coupé Mille Miglia from 2006 was basically a Z4 with a bunch of retro-looking carbon fibre body panels dropped on top.
The MINI ACV 30 from 1997 was BMW giving the world a look into the future it had in store for the Mini brand.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.