BMW Has Been Building Mediocre Electric Cars Since 1972

Photo: BMW

While most people think of electric cars as a new phenomenon (or a very old one), BMW has been working on them since 1972.To mark its fourth decade of producing zero-emissions vehicles, the German automaker brought some past models together for a group photo shoot.



The trip down memory lane revealed some pretty cool cars, but none that could be used for practical driving until just a few years ago.

