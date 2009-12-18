Check Out BMW's Hot New Electric Car

BMW is going electric with the Concept ActiveE, the latest car from their campaign to make low-emission auto’s that can be produced sustainably, Wired reports.

The two-door will be on display at the Detroit auto show next month.

In North America, the charge time for the ActiveE should be about 4.5 hours.

Watch out Nissan Leaf and Toyota plug-in Prius! The Germans could be giving you a run for your money soon.

Photo: BMW

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.