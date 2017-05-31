BMW just unveiled an electric scooter concept that looks straight out of the future

BMW just unveiled a new addition for its Vision Next 100 concept line that explores how driving will evolve in the next century.

The newest vehicle is an all-electric scooter called the BMW Motorrad Concept Link. The scooter made its debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an Italian motor festival.

Scroll down for a closer look at the brand new concept:

