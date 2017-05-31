BMW just unveiled an electric scooter concept that looks straight out of the future

BMW just unveiled a new addition for its Vision Next 100 concept line that explores how driving will evolve in the next century.
The newest vehicle is an all-electric scooter called the BMW Motorrad Concept Link. The scooter made its debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an Italian motor festival.
Scroll down for a closer look at the brand new concept:
BMW's latest scooter concept features a 'low-slung design': a flat seat with a stretched body. That's because BMW installed the bike's energy packs along the underfloor.
BMW
Here you can see the bike's electric drive, which is placed on the rear wheel. BMW did not reveal specs for the scooter, like range or horsepower.
BMW
The scooter comes with two screens. The black touchscreen between the handle bars shows navigation, battery information, and speed. But secondary information is displayed on the larger touchscreen below the handle bars, like music.
BMW
The concept can also pull information from the rider's calendar to provide directions to his or her next destination.
BMW
But the rider must wear a special, connected jacket to open the compartment. If the owner waves his or her arm in front of the cargo area, a stitch on the jacket will prompt the sliding door to open.
BMW
BMW has expressed an interest in the intersection of fashion and vehicle tech before. Its first Motorrad concept, unveiled in October, comes with augmented reality glasses to display information directly in front the rider's point of view.
Screenshot
BMW also designed a matching riding suit for its first Motorrad Vision Concept. The suit is embedded with sensors and will vibrate in a specific area to indicate another vehicle is approaching.
Both scooter concepts are part of BMW's growing Vision Next 100 line, which includes a self-driving BMW with a retractable steering wheel, pictured below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.