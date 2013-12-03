This BMW 3 Series Is More Efficient Than A Smart Car

Click for sound:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> 2013 has been a big year for diesel in the United States. Audi and General Motors are both pushing new models that give up on gasoline for the more energy-rich fuel, and BMW has gotten in on the game, too. The $US38,600 BMW 328d (with the M Sport package, our model came out to $US45,075) gets an EPA-rate 32 mpg in the city and a whopping 45 mpg on the highway. And it delivers those numbers with all the style, power, and comfort that have made the 3 Series one of the best model lines ever. To see if BMW has made the perfect road trip car, we took the 328d on a road trip from New York City to Albany, and back. Watch and see how it went down. Produced by William Wei

