BMW Designed A 42-Wheel Car To Make A 4-Year-Old Boy Happy

Last week, Jalopnik writer Jason Torchinsky issued a call for readers to come up with a look for a car with some very unusual specs.



The request originally came from Eli, the four-year-old nephew of a Jalopnik reader, who imagined a ride with 42 wheels, three steering wheels (that can be used at the same time), and a trunk full of toys.

And it had to be a BMW, powered by 19 Porsche engines (with a combined 8,721 horsepower).

Ignoring the engine bit, BMW’s marketing department put together its vision of the 4219Eli.

Here’s the result. It’s awesome:

Photo: BMW

