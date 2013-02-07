BMW Designed A 42-Wheel Car To Make A 4-Year-Old Boy Happy

Last week, Jalopnik writer Jason Torchinsky issued a call for readers to come up with a look for a car with some very unusual specs.
The request originally came from Eli, the four-year-old nephew of a Jalopnik reader, who imagined a ride with 42 wheels, three steering wheels (that can be used at the same time), and a trunk full of toys.
And it had to be a BMW, powered by 19 Porsche engines (with a combined 8,721 horsepower).
Ignoring the engine bit, BMW’s marketing department put together its vision of the 4219Eli.
Here’s the result. It’s awesome:
Photo: BMW
