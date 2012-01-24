This Turbocharged Monster Was BMW's Star At The New York Motorcycle Show

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

When we rounded up the coolest bikes that we saw at the New York International Motorcycle Show, we purposely left out one wild hot rod.While BMW introduced updates and new bikes at the show, there was one that they did not devote any time to at all. Tucked in the back of their stand was a BMW HP2 Sport that has been modified by specialty builder Stellan Egeland of Sweden.



Egeland’s shop, SE Service, specialises in custom motorcycles and has won a number of awards, among those being the “World Champion of Custom Bike Building.”

While he has built a number of cool custom bikes, the one on hand was particularly striking.

Called the Slugger, this bike is producing 202 horsepower at the rear wheels from the turbocharged flat twin engine. It is not the most powerful motorcycle on the market, but anything weighing under 400 pounds with that much power is considered ludicrously fast.

In fact, the bike is described as having a top speed that is “hang-on-to-dear-life-quick.” With that much power, we believe it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.