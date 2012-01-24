This Turbocharged Monster Was BMW's Star At The New York Motorcycle Show

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider
When we rounded up the coolest bikes that we saw at the New York International Motorcycle Show, we purposely left out one wild hot rod.While BMW introduced updates and new bikes at the show, there was one that they did not devote any time to at all. Tucked in the back of their stand was a BMW HP2 Sport that has been modified by specialty builder Stellan Egeland of Sweden.
Egeland’s shop, SE Service, specialises in custom motorcycles and has won a number of awards, among those being the “World Champion of Custom Bike Building.”
While he has built a number of cool custom bikes, the one on hand was particularly striking.
Called the Slugger, this bike is producing 202 horsepower at the rear wheels from the turbocharged flat twin engine. It is not the most powerful motorcycle on the market, but anything weighing under 400 pounds with that much power is considered ludicrously fast.
In fact, the bike is described as having a top speed that is “hang-on-to-dear-life-quick.” With that much power, we believe it.
What struck us immediately was the front end geometry. The lack of a traditional fork made for an interesting look.
Of course, the huge turbo grabbed our attention. We imagine it gets fairly toasty when the bike is at full power.
A quick look at the spec sheet verified what we thought upon first sight. The bike is seriously quick and took a long time to fabricate.
The bike has a sort of symmetry when viewed from the side. The front and rear parts of the frame each have a similar design.
