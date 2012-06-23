BMW Crashes Through Parking Garage Barrier, Lands On Mercedes And Jaguar

Have you ever been in a parking garage and wondered what would happen if you drove through those metal wires and landed on the level below?



That’s exactly what happened on Thursday at a Chicago parking garage, NBC Chicago’s Lisa Balde reported.

One man was returning his rented BMW SUV to Enterprise, which was located a floor below, the rental car clerk told Balde.

But instead of stepping on the break to park, the car the motorist stepped on the gas and crashed down to the next level. Amazingly, the Beemer landed directly on top of a Jaguar and a Mercedes, practically landing exactly on top of the two separate vehicles.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

Here’s a screenshot from NBC Chicago:

Photo: NBC Chicago

