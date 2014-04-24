BMW's New Concept Car Gives Backseat Passengers A Lot More Control

Backseat drivers are about to have a field day, thanks to BMW.

At the Beijing Auto Show this week, the automaker introduced the

gorgeous Vision Future Luxury Concept, complete with tablet that will allow rear passengers to send messages directly to the driver’s instrument and navigation displays.

Mounted in the center console between the Vision Concept’s rear seats, the detachable BMW Touch Command Tablet will also give back seat occupants access to the car’s multimedia systems, as well as a host of additional online entertainment content.

Since the Touch Command Tablet is still in concept form, the automaker has yet to release most the of the technical details, or practical ways giving more control to those in back could make driving safer or more pleasant.

For perspective, earlier this year, BMW’s German rival Audi introduced its own in-car tablet called the Audi Smart Display. The 10.2-inch Audi tablet does not have the BMW’s in-car communication function, but will be able to access the car’s multimedia and navigation systems.

This video gives a closer look at the BMW Touch Command Tablet along with the rest of the BMW Vision Future Luxury interior:

