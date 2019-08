New BMW CEO Harald Krüger fainted during a presentation at the Frankfurt Auto Show.

It was the first major appearance of the 49-year-old with BMW, who became the CEO of the auto company in May.

Produced by Lamar Salter

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.