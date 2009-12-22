BMW Bets Against The Hydrogen Car

BMW is putting the brakes on real world testing of the 7 Series Hydrogen vehicles, citing a “lack of infrastructure and high conversion costs,” AllCarsElectric.com reports.



Though BMW claims to see promise in hydrogen technology, rumours have been circulating in Europe that the automaker is on its way to abandoning hydrogen power altogether. BMW North America spokesman David Buchko, however, says this is not the case.

The 7 Series hydrogen vehicles will continue testing in controlled environments, such as on test tracks and in labs, but BMW is pulling the plug on “real-world driving.”

Because only 200 hydrogen stations exist worldwide, most of which are reserved for commercial, military, government, and commercial use, the concept of hydrogen vehicles has never received enough support to get off the ground.

BMW announced last week that a new electric model two-door sedan would be unveiled at the Detroit auto show next month.

