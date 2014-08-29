BMW Showed Off Its New Armoured SUV By Attacking It With A Machine Gun

BMW BMW X5 Security Plus

BMW presented its all new-armoured X5 Security Plus SUV this week at the Moscow International Auto Salon. To show off the true toughness of the high-security sport utility, the company did what was only logical: attack it with a barrage of machine gun and rifle fire.

According to BMW, the SUV is designed with a “comprehensive system of protection against violent assault, kidnapping, and organised crime.” This is certainly not a vehicle for the faint of heart.

The X5 Security Plus features a myriad of security features like an armoured passenger cell with sealed joints that provide bullet-stopping protection in the seams where the armoured body panels meet. The Security edition also featuresVR6-level blast-certified bullet-proof windows.

At its heart, the X5 Security Plus is still a high-performance BMW product meaning it offers a quality driving experience. Propulsion comes from a 450 hp TwinPower turbocharged V8 engine mated to an intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

Take a look at this 2010 video in which BMW elaborates on the many features found on its line of Security models.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

