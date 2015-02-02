A flaw in BMW and Rolls Royce cars lets hackers unlock the doors

A new-found security flaw means that hackers are able to break in and unlock the doors of BMW, Rolls Royce, and Mini cars.

The Register reports that the German motoring association ADAC has discovered a problem with ConnectedDrive, the software that lets you open the door of your car with your smartphone.

Hackers can combine security flaws in door-locking software with a previously discovered method from 2012. That hack used blank car keys to fool luxury vehicles into thinking its owner was trying to unlock the door.

Here’s a video created by ADAC that shows the hack in action:

BMW sent out a software patch to cars affected by the hack on Dec. 8. But that doesn’t mean that everyone is safe.

If, for example, a Rolls Royce is stored in an underground garage, then it’s not going to receive the update. The same is true if the car’s battery is dead. That could leave thousands of luxury cars vulnerable to hackers and car thieves.

