BMW's Super Bowl Brand Ambassador Katie Couric Admitted On TV That She Actually Drives An Audi

BMW has two new brand ambassadors for its Super Bowl ad this year: former “Today Show” anchors Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel. But the automaker may want to call Couric in to quickly brush up on the brand rulebook.

The brand’s Super Bowl spot harks back to a now-infamous 1994 clip from the show when the presenters were perplexed by the internet and struggled to explain to viewers how to email the program. “What is ‘internet’ anyway,” Gumbel said, “Do you write to it like mail?”

The “Newfangled Idea” ad then fast-forwards to 2015 when the presenters struggle to grasp the concept of BMW’s electric i3 vehicle.

Couric — who is now Yahoo’s global news anchor — returned to the “Today Show” sofa on January 26 to be interviewed about the ad, in which she appeared to also struggle to remember which brand writes her paycheck.

Presenter Matt Lauer called her out, revealing she has actually never driven a BMW before. Apparently she drove a Honda for years, before switching to a Minivan.

“I actually traded in my Minivan recently, I got an Audi, yeah…I stepped it up!” Couric said

She quickly recovered, adding: “[Couric’s husband] John actually has a BMW, but I’m scared to drive it because it’s so nice.”

Couric also reveals some interesting nuggets about the filming of the commercial, including the fact that the line at the end where Gumbel asks if she can “twerk” was ad-libbed on the day. As was her dancing.

Here’s the full “Today Show” interview with Couric.

And here’s the Super Bowl ad, which was created by ad agency KBS:

