Why Did BMW Photograph Its Sexy New Sedan With This Big Rusty Ship?

BMW unveiled the new 2 Series today, and both models — a base 228 i and a sportier M235i — look excellent. We have all the details here.

But there’s something odd in the press materials that accompanied the news. The photos of the M235i don’t show it driving in the usual places, like mountains, the desert, or around some futuristic-looking city.

It’s at some port, parked next to a big rusty ship.

Rust and decay aren’t what come to mind when you think, “new BMW.”

We won’t try to analyse the odd choice, but theories are welcome:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.