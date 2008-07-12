BMG Ditching Sony After All

Just when it seemed like speculation of a Sony-BMG split had cooled, billboard.biz is reporting that Bertelsmann is still considering selling its 50 per cent stake in Sony’s music business.



Billboard.biz: The split of the Sony BMG merger is virtually a done deal, Billboard.biz has learned.

Well-placed sources say a Bertelsmann supervisory board meeting has been convened today to examine the sale of the German media giant’s 50% stake, with a final decision on a deal expected to be revealed by the end of the month, following a meeting of the Sony Corp board.

But Bertelsmann’s execs ought to brace themselves for the reality of the credit crunch, insiders claim, as its €1.8 billion ($2.8 billion) target price is seen as nearly unreachable in today’s economic climate. Insiders say a €1 billion ($1.5 billion) sale is more realistic.

See Also: Mike Ovitz Now a Landlord: Making $11 Million Renting Out CAA’s Office Space

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.